Azerbaijan continues breaching ceasefire, targets civilian infrastructures in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has once again hit Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert with missile strikes, Artsakh’s State Service for Emergency Situations reports.

“Azerbaijan has once again violated the ceasefire agreement reached in Moscow for humanitarian purposes. Minutes ago, Stepanakert was hit with missile strikes. Civilian infrastructures were targeted. No casualties and injuries were reported”, the statement says.

