Azerbaijani military is deploying mostly Turkish, Israeli-made drones in ongoing attacks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military is using Turkish and Israeli made unmanned aerial vehicles in its ongoing attacks, Armenia Air Defense Troops Deputy Commander Garik Movsesyan said at a news conference.

He said that the UAVs in the Azerbaijani arsenal are mostly Turkish and Israeli made.

Movsesyan particularly spoke about the Turkish-made Bayraktar drones which are capable of flying at up to 12,000 meters, engaging in active surveillance and reconnaissance, provide firing guidance and loitering for long periods of time. Movsesyan said the Azerbaijani statements claiming that the Azeri forces haven’t targeted the territory of Armenia are lies.

“From the very first day Azerbaijan fired missile strikes at the town of Vardenis in Gegharkunik province and adjacent settlements, and in the next days also at the province of Syunik, which resulted in civilian casualties. On October 10 Azerbaijan delivered air strikes from combat drones at the air defense units guarding the airspace of the town of Kapan, which resulted in personnel losses, and destruction of materiel,” he said.

