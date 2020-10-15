CSTO actively discussing issue of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The issue of peacekeeping in Nagorno Karabakh is being actively discussed at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said at a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Sputnik Belarus reports.

“The issue of peacekeeping in that region [Nagorno Karabakh] is being actively discussed”, the CSTO chief said.

Earlier CSTO spokesperson Vladimir Zaynetdinov informed that the CSTO can deploy peacekeeping forces in the NK conflict zone only in case of the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council, of receiving a respective mandate of the UN Security Council and the consent of the conflicting sides.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan