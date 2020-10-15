Azerbaijan opened its cooperation path with terrorists back in 1992, Chief Advisor to Armenian PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has started its cooperation with terrorists back in the first Karabakh war, in 1992-1994, Chief Advisor to the prime minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan said at a press conference in Armenpress.

He stated that the Azerbaijani-Turkish propaganda machine is trying to mislead the international community and present that there is no Turkish participation in the military operations against Nagorno Karabakh, there are no mercenaries, which are brought to the conflict zone, the churches and civilian facilities are not being targeted. However, he added, the Minsk Group Co-Chair countries state completely different thing.

“The Russian intelligence chief stated that there are mercenary-terrorists in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. The Russian President, having a phone talk with the President of Turkey, expressed his concern over this matter. French President Emmanuel Macron presented it with a similar speech, even the US Secretary of State accused Turkey of providing Azerbaijan with mercenaries”, he said.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan said other countries, such as Austria, Greece, also talked about this. He noted that there is evidence, but the adversary is trying to hide them.

“Azerbaijan has started its cooperation with that criminals, terrorists back in the first Karabakh war, in 1992-1994”, the Chief Advisor to the PM said.

He showed the document proving it. “Azerbaijan’s Chief of General Staff Najmeddin Sadikov has signed a document according to which 520 people are involved in one of the military units of Azerbaijan and participate in the combat operations. After that there is an order to call up reserve officers who know Farsi. This shows that Azerbaijan has opened its cooperation path with terrorists back in 1992 and today it continues these actions by bringing them to the region”, he added.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan said this is a threat not only for Artsakh and Armenia, but also for the countries of the whole region. Iran and Russia have also announced this.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan