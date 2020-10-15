Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October

Armenian President signs decrees on bestowing new ranks to group of military officials

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed decrees on bestowing new ranks to a group of military officials.

According to the Presidential decrees,

-Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Onik Gasparyan has been bestowed with the Colonel-General rank

-Commander of the 2nd Army Corps, Colonel Arayik Harutyunyan with the Major-General rank

-Commander of the 4th Army Corps, Colonel Artak Budaghyan with the Major-General rank

The President signed the respective decrees based on the Prime Minister’s petition.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





