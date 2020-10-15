President Sarkissian signs decree on awarding posthumously Vahagn Asatryan with Order of Motherland

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on awarding posthumously Colonel Vahagn Asatryan with the Order of Motherland for the services provided for the defense and security of the Homeland, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the decree based on the Prime Minister’s petition.

Earlier today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that he has petitioned the President to bestow posthumously National Hero title to Colonel Vahagn Asatryan.

Person awarded with the Order of Motherland is considered a National Hero of Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan