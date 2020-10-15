Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October

Another Azeri SU-25 warplane shot down

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Another Azerbaijani SU-25 warplane has been shot down by the Artsakh air defense forces amid the ongoing Azerbaijani attacks, the Deputy Commander of the Air Defense Forces of Armenia Garik Movsesyan said at a news conference on October 15.

“10 minutes before arriving to this press conference we received information that one more Azerbaijani SU-25 has been shot down,” he said.

The Artsakh military had shot down an Azeri SU-25 also on October 12.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





