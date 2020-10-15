Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October

Deployment of Russian peacekeepers to Karabakh requires consent from both sides, Kremlin reiterates

Deployment of Russian peacekeepers to Karabakh requires consent from both sides, Kremlin reiterates

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The deployment of Russian peacekeepers to Nagorno Karabakh is possible only if both Armenia and Azerbaijan give their approval, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

“The primary question is, are the sides to the conflict – Azerbaijan and Armenia – ready for that? Any deployment of peacekeepers, observers is possible only upon the agreement from both sides,” Peskov said when asked whether Russia is ready to deploy its peacekeepers to Nagorno Karabakh.

“We ourselves haven’t yet heard the answer,” he added.

Peskov's comments come a day after Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said that Russian military observers should be deployed to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone in order to ensure the ceasefire.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration