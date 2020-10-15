WATCH: Artsakh precision artillery strikes at attacking Azeri troops
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has released a video showing its precision artillery strikes at attacking Azerbaijani troops.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 15:41 Another Azeri SU-25 warplane shot down
- 15:20 Azerbaijan, Turkey must be held accountable for bringing jihadists to our region – Armenia President
- 15:15 Deployment of Russian peacekeepers to Karabakh requires consent from both sides, Kremlin reiterates
- 15:02 WATCH: Artsakh precision artillery strikes at attacking Azeri troops
- 14:37 Greek Foreign Minister to arrive in Armenia
- 14:27 Turkey denies airspace for transfer of humanitarian cargo to Armenia
- 14:24 “Right now soldiers need doctors” – Armenia Health Minister calls for extra-vigilance over COVID-19
- 13:56 Artsakh military reports 49 more KIAs
- 13:49 Over 100 U.S. Senators and Representatives speak out on attacks against Artsakh and Armenia
- 13:15 Kyrgyzstan’s President resigns
- 12:57 Italian cellist Mario Brunello wishes peace to Armenia and Artsakh
- 11:57 Russian and EU officials discuss Karabakh
- 11:54 “Like we see in movies” – Syrian mercenary fighting for Azeris says on Artsakh snipers
- 11:50 Tankian asks followers to urge White House, Congress to condemn Azerbaijani aggression
- 11:47 Austrian Parliament unanimously condemns Turkish intervention in NK, offers peace talks in Vienna
- 11:42 President of Artsakh bestows Defense Minister with Lieutenant-General military rank
- 11:14 Armenia sees highest number of daily coronavirus cases since outbreak began
- 11:10 Armenia PM petitions President to bestow military ranks
- 10:41 Colonel Vahagn Asatryan to receive posthumous National Hero of Armenia title
- 10:12 UNICEF “saddened” over Azeri drone attack in Armenia that severely wounded 14-year-old child
- 08:56 Azerbaijan launches renewed artillery attacks at Artsakh
- 08:45 European Stocks - 14-10-20
- 08:44 US stocks down - 14-10-20
- 08:43 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-10-20
- 08:42 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 14-10-20
17:07, 10.12.2020
Viewed 17595 times INTERCEPTED AUDIO: Azeri army’s executions of own troops “astonishes” even TERRORISTS
13:50, 10.08.2020
Viewed 16376 times BREAKING: Azerbaijan destroys Christian cathedral in town of Shushi, Artsakh
22:39, 10.14.2020
Viewed 12104 times Turkey bans delivery of 100 tons of US humanitarian aid to Armenia through its airspace
11:13, 10.08.2020
Viewed 8983 times Geneva City Council adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh
15:24, 10.08.2020
Viewed 7999 times They bomb our churches, we preserve mosques – Archbishop on Azeri “ISIS-style” attack in Artsakh