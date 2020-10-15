Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October

WATCH: Artsakh precision artillery strikes at attacking Azeri troops

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has released a video showing its precision artillery strikes at attacking Azerbaijani troops.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





