Greek Foreign Minister to arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias will arrive in Armenia on a working visit, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

On October 16 the Armenian and Greek Foreign Ministers will hold a meeting at the MFA and then will deliver a joint press conference.

During the visit the Greek FM will meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





