“Right now soldiers need doctors” – Armenia Health Minister calls for extra-vigilance over COVID-19

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Amid rising numbers of new coronavirus infections, Armenian Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan has called on citizens to be extra vigilant and strictly adhere to the coronavirus guidelines in order not to overload the healthcare system which is currently dealing with the evacuation and treatment of servicemen and civilians who were wounded in the ongoing Azerbaijani attacks.

“The daily increasing numbers of the disease show that not only didn’t it retreat, but a significant growth of coronavirus cases is observed across Armenia in the recent days – overloading the healthcare system at times of war and, unfortunately, claiming lives,” Torosyan said in a video message released on October 15.

Torosyan emphasized that the three well-known safety rules – practicing physical distancing, disinfecting hands and wearing masks, is a proven effective method in decreasing the transmission rates.

He also thanked the hundreds of health workers from Armenia and the Diaspora who are at the frontline, as well as all health workers who have been fighting against COVID-19 for the past 10 months.

The health minister offered condolences to the families of the killed servicemen.

“Remember, right now soldiers need the doctors,” he said. “Wear masks, save lives.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan