Artsakh military reports 49 more KIAs
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh reported today that an additional 49 of its servicemen have been killed in action in the defensive operations against the Azerbaijani attacks.
The total death toll in the Artsakh Defense Army has reached 604.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
