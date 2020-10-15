Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October

“Like we see in movies” – Syrian mercenary fighting for Azeris says on Artsakh snipers

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. A Syrian militant mercenary recruited by Turkey and sent to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone to fight on the Azerbaijani side told American journalist Lindsey Snell that Artsakh military snipers are “like we see in movies.”

The Syrian National Army militant fighter, who according to Snell returned from Azerbaijan, told her: “My cousins and I have fought in Syria this whole war, and we’ve never seen anything like this. In one battle, 45 of us were on a small hill. One sniper killed 8 Sultan Murad and 2 Hamza. The snipers are like we see in movies," Snell tweeted. 

Sultan Murad and Hamza are two of the many other militant groups, including jihadists, whose fighters have been recruited by Turkey and taken to Azerbaijan to attack Artsakh. This information has been confirmed by intelligence agencies of Armenia, Russia, France, USA, Syria.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





