Armenia sees highest number of daily coronavirus cases since outbreak began

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. 1371 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, the highest number of new cases since the outbreak began in March 2020, the Armenian Centers for Disease Control reported. 3957 tests were conducted over the day.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases has reached 59995. 406 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47119.

7 patients died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 1046. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 311 other individuals infected with the virus, who authorities say died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of October 15, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 11519.

Earlier on October 14, education authorities shut down schools and universities and switched to remote learning due to the rising transmission rates.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan