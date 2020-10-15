Azerbaijan launches renewed artillery attacks at Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces are again shelling Artsakh with heavy artillery fire from the northern and south-eastern directions, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on October 15.

“The relatively stable tension was maintained overnight October 14-15 at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone. In the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces resumed heavy artillery strikes in the northern and south-eastern directions,” she said on social media.

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement that the Defense Army maintains control of the tactical situation and continues taking appropriate countermeasures against the attacks.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan