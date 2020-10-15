LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 October:

The price of aluminum up by 0.38% to $1854.00, copper price down by 0.96% to $6705.50, lead price up by 0.46% to $1837.50, nickel price down by 0.38% to $15199.00, tin price up by 0.03% to $18315.00, zinc price down by 0.39% to $2446.50, molybdenum price up by 1.70% to $19731.00, cobalt price down by 1.41% to $33305.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.