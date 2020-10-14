There are Azerbaijani war prisoners on the Armenian side – military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed that there are Azerbaijani war prisoners in the Armenian side, but did not mention the number.

‘’There are war prisoners but I have no information on their number, place and situation’’, ARMENPRESS reports Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

Referring to the 2 Armenian war prisoners on the Azerbaijani side, Hovhannisyan said that Azerbaijan provides no information about them.

‘’Unfortunately, I cannot provide any information about our soldiers. You know that the Azerbaijani side never provides such information, does not cooperate with the Red Cross. Moreover, the Azerbaijani side does not even try to take out the bodies of its soldiers. In the recent period we observe extremely inhuman attitude towards their own victims. We had never seen such a thing’’, Hovhannisyan said.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has demanded Azerbaijan to immediately present information about the two Armenian military servicemen who have been captured during the ongoing war launched by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

The families of servicemen Areg Sargsyan and Narek Amirjanyan had filed the application to the ECHR on October 11, requesting an urgent measure to oblige Azerbaijan to act in accordance to the Customary international law and in accordance to the October 10, 2020 cessation of hostilities agreement that included exchange of prisoners of war, and to return the captives to the Armenian authorities under the auspices of the ICRC, as well as to ensure their physical and psychological inviolability and duly medical treatment.

The court lodged the application on October 12 and the Azeri government has been notified.

The ECHR has given Azerbaijan until October 22 to provide information about the conditions of the two servicemen’s detention, their health, the possibility of exchanging them in accordance with the humanitarian cessation of hostilities agreement.

