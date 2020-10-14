Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender demands real universality of human rights from UN

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan can’t understand why the UN and UNICEF make selective posts on the effects of Nagorno Karabakh war. ARMENPRESS reports Beglaryan posted in Twitter the posts of UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai over Ganja and wrote,

‘’ How to understand that the UN and the UNICEF representatives make selective posts on the war effects? Where is the UN when Artsakh civilians are killed and suffering by the Azerbaijan aggression? No visit, no word, no help.

Azerbaijan started this war and the War Crimes also due to international neglect to Artsakh population rights, including by the UN. Isolated populations are more vulnerable and need more attention, but the reality is the contrary. UN must be fair, must monitor Human Rights in Karabakh, say truth and support the population.

Sorrying for all tragedies, I demand Human Rights true universality by the UN’’, he wrote.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan