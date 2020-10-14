Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Targeting missile systems in Armenia by Azerbaijan legitimizes Armenia’s retaliation – military

Targeting missile systems in Armenia by Azerbaijan legitimizes Armenia’s retaliation – military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The targeting of missile systems of Armenia by Azerbaijan has legitimized the retaliation of the Armenian side in the same way, ARMENPRESS reports representative of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan told in a press conference.

‘’During the day we received reports about that missile systems which were in combat duty were targeted in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. which legitimizes the retaliation by the Republic of Armenia and targeting of similar military objects in the territory of Azerbaijan’’, Hovhannisyan said.

On October 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted military equipment in the Republic of Armenia, Vardenis region.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration