Targeting missile systems in Armenia by Azerbaijan legitimizes Armenia’s retaliation – military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The targeting of missile systems of Armenia by Azerbaijan has legitimized the retaliation of the Armenian side in the same way, ARMENPRESS reports representative of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan told in a press conference.

‘’During the day we received reports about that missile systems which were in combat duty were targeted in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. which legitimizes the retaliation by the Republic of Armenia and targeting of similar military objects in the territory of Azerbaijan’’, Hovhannisyan said.

On October 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted military equipment in the Republic of Armenia, Vardenis region.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan