Clashes continue in Artsakh, Azerbaijan suffers heavy manpower losses – Military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations starting from early morning, that continue up till now, ARMENPRESS reports representative of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan told in a press conference, adding that Azerbaijani armed forces also use air forces.

‘’The Azerbaijani armed forces resumed offensive operations from early morning, particularly in the northern and southern directions’’, Hovhannisyan said, adding that the Azerbaijani armed forces intensively used heavy artillery and manpower, but used few armored vehicles.

‘’The losses of the Azerbaijani armed forces are quite notable, particularly in terms of manpower. During the day they also used air forces, which recorded no serious success’’, Hovhannisyan said.

He noted that at the moment the clashes continue, but in the evening hours the intensity of attacks drops.

Azerbaijani armed forces targeted a hospital on October 14. The Defense MIistry of ARtsakh assessed it as a war crime.

In total, the Armenian side has reported 555 military casualties. Azerbaijan keeps number of casualties secret, but according to the estimates of the Armenian side, they have nearly 5500 casualties, including regular army servicemen and terrorists.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan