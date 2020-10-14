Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry publishes new list of military casualties

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh has published a new list of servicemen killed in action. ARMENPRESS reports 23 names are included in the list.

In total, the Armenian side has reported 555 military casualties. Azerbaijan keeps number of casualties secret, but according to the estimates of the Armenian side, they have nearly 5500 casualties, including regular army servicemen and terrorists.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





