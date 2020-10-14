Senior Russian lawmaker says infiltration of terrorists to NK conflict zone is a serious threat  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Infiltration of terrorists from different countries to Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone is a serious threat for the region, and the internationalization of that conflict is inadmissible, ARMENPRESS reports Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko told TASS.

‘’Though it’s being denied, the Russian and French intelligence agencies, and many others have announced that. They have recorded the participation of gangster groups and terrorists from other countries in the military operations in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone’’, she said.

Matviyenko said that this is a serious case and is a serious threat not only for Armenia and Azerbaijan, but for the entire region, which can lead to a great catastrophe.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan