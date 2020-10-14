Michigan House of Representatives adopts resolution condemning Turkey and Azerbaijan
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Michigan House of Representatives has adopted a resolution condemning Turkey and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armenian National Committee of America.
The resolution is authored by Rep. Mari Manoogian.
