Michigan House of Representatives adopts resolution condemning Turkey and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Michigan House of Representatives has adopted a resolution condemning Turkey and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armenian National Committee of America.

The resolution is authored by Rep. Mari Manoogian.

