USA calls on Turkey to stop supporting Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Turkey is supporting Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh conflict and Washington urges Turkey not to do so. ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Secretary of the U.S. Department of State Mike Pompeo said in a briefing.

‘’We have seen that Turkey started supporting Azerbaijan. We have addressed all international players not to intervene in that regional situation’’, Pompeo said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan