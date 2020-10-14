Catholicos of All Armenians addresses nation, calls for all-nation defense

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II addressed the nation over the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh.

ARMENPRESS reports His Holiness said, ‘’We are living decisive days for our Motherland. We are fighting to the death for the right of our people in Artsakh to a free and independent life. Azerbaijan, ignoring the ceasefire agreement, continues military operations against Artsakh, bombing also civilian settlements and civilians population, our monuments and sanctuaries, Ghazanchetsots Cathedral of Shushi. Bordering communities of the Republic of Armenia have also been targeted.

This process by Azerbaijan shows it has failed the negotiations, aims to expel the people of Artsakh from their Motherland and exterminate them. There is no and can be no security guarantee for Artsakh inside Azerbaijan. The war is not the choice of our people. We have been obliged to self-defense as the only way to preserve our life, freedom and dignity as facing the violence and the brutality. We address all the countries that value human lives, peace and justice, particularly the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair states, to take more decisive measures to prevent the Azerbaijani genocidal actions with direct involvement of Turkey and mercenary-terrorists, force it to stop the war and pursue a final solution through negotiations. The safe life of the people of Artsakh, stable peace in Artsakh is vital imperative for preventing atrocities and humanitarian disaster in the region’’, Karekin II said, calling all Armenians, living in the Motherland or elsewhere, to consolidate for the sake of the Motherland, for protecting Artsakh and for establishing justice. ‘’We have to be consolidated and unbreakable, continue our support to Artsakh, our efforts aimed at the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh’’, the Catholicos said.

The Catholicos of All Armenians raised prayers for the brave officers, soldiers and volunteers, who are the guarantor of the Armenian statehood, free Armenia and free Artsakh. ‘’God help our Motherland Armenia and Artsakh, our nation’’, Karekin II concluded.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan