Measures to resist Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression discussed at Security Council session of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. An extraordinary session of the Security Council of Armenia took place, chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

In addition to Security Council members, President Armen Sarkissian, President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Eduard Aghajanyan participated in the session.

The measures aimed at resisting the aggression of Azerbaijan-Turkey-terrorists and future steps were discussed at the session.

