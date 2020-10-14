Armenia denies Azerbaijani information of Armenian National Hero being killed

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia denies the Azerbaijani information that Ruben Sanamyan, National Hero of Armenia, has been killed. The Defense Ministry released a footage, where Sanamyan himself denies the information.

‘’The Azerbaijani propaganda machine has been spreading information since early morning that allegedly National Hero of Armenia Ruben Sanamyan has been killed.

This news caused the truest joy in the enemy's armed forces. The Azerbaijani media spread it with happiness, presenting it as a proof of their victory.

‘’Zinuj media’’ talked with captain Sanamyan in one of the most difficult parts of the frontline, who is alive and healthy and continues to excellently carry out his military tasks. Captain Sanamyan complaint that by that act Azerbaijanis ‘’take his valuable time’’, ARMENPRESS reports Defense Ministry spokesperson Sushan Stepanyan said.

