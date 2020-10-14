Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-10-20

YEREVAN, 14 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.35 drams to 491.34 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.29 drams to 576.44 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.36 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.70 drams to 635.94 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 518.59 drams to 29876.76 drams. Silver price down by 1.69 drams to 393.9 drams. Platinum price down by 242.79 drams to 13727.55 drams.