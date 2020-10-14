ECHR demands Azerbaijan to immediately provide information about two Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has demanded Azerbaijan to immediately present information about the two Armenian military servicemen who have been captured during the ongoing war launched by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

The families of servicemen Areg Sargsyan and Narek Amirjanyan had filed the application to the ECHR on October 11, requesting an urgent measure to oblige Azerbaijan to act in accordance to the Customary international law and in accordance to the October 10, 2020 cessation of hostilities agreement that included exchange of prisoners of war, and to return the captives to the Armenian authorities under the auspices of the ICRC, as well as to ensure their physical and psychological inviolability and duly medical treatment.

The court lodged the application on October 12 and the Azeri government has been notified.

The ECHR has given Azerbaijan until October 22 to provide information about the conditions of the two servicemen’s detention, their health, the possibility of exchanging them in accordance with the humanitarian cessation of hostilities agreement.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan