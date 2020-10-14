Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Azerbaijani military strikes Artsakh civilian hospital

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have fired at a hospital in north-east of Artsakh, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said.

It said that the hospital is treating also civilian patients.

“This is an obvious war crime, and the entire responsibility of its consequences falls on the Azerbaijani military-political leadership,” the defense ministry said.

Azerbaijan has launched renewed massive attacks on Artsakh in continuing violations of the humanitarian ceasefire.

