MFA strongly condemns Azerbaijani attempt of armed aggression against Armenia's sovereign territory

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's Foreign Ministry has issued a statement over the targeting of the territory of the Republic of Armenia by the Azerbaijani armed forces

The statement says:

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia issued a statement informing that on October 14, the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted military installations and equipment on duty within the territory of the Republic of Armenia, in the Vardenis region, based only on groundless assumptions that the equipment was "ready to strike at peaceful settlements in Azerbaijan."

It is obvious that Azerbaijan is not only refusing to implement the ceasefire which should have been established on the basis of joint statement of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, agreed on October 10 at the initiative of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, but also with blatant instigation of Turkey, seeks to expand the geography of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, by attacking and resorting to open aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

All the actions undertaken by the Azerbaijani side will receive an adequate response with the means at the disposal of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia.

We strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s attempts of armed aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and warn that Azerbaijan’s provocative actions will lead to irreversible military-political consequences, for which the leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility”.