Armenian President, philanthropist Vache Manukian discuss possibility of new assistance for Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with Diaspora-Armenian businessman, national philanthropist Vache Manukian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the process of programs being implemented by the philanthropist and the Vache and Taman Manukian foundation in Armenia, as well as the possibility of providing new assistance to Armenia and Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan