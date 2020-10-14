Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Armenian President, philanthropist Vache Manukian discuss possibility of new assistance for Artsakh

Armenian President, philanthropist Vache Manukian discuss possibility of new assistance for Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with Diaspora-Armenian businessman, national philanthropist Vache Manukian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the process of programs being implemented by the philanthropist and the Vache and Taman Manukian foundation in Armenia, as well as the possibility of providing new assistance to Armenia and Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration