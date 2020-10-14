Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Russia reports over 14,200 new COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 14,231 in the past day, setting a record high during the entire pandemic, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In the past two days the growth rate did not exceed 1.1%. Russia’s total case tally reached 1,340,409.

The lowest growth rates in the past day were registered in the Chechen Republic (0.2%), the Tyva and Chuvash Republics (0.4%).

Some new 4,573 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 429 in the Moscow Region, 280 in the Rostov Region, 277 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 216 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 277,499 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.





