Recognize Artsakh: Israeli violinist supports Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Famous Israeli violinist Sergey Ostrovsky has expressed his support to Armenia and Artsakh amid the ongoing Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh.

“Very concerned by the aggression of Turkey via Azerbaijan against Armenia in Nagorno Karabakh, and bombing of Armenian cities and civilians. And very disappointed that my country sells guns to Azerbaijan. Business must have some moral values. Stop Azerbaijani aggression! Support Armenia!” he said on Facebook, using, #MusiciansForPeace #StrongArtsakh #RecognizeArtsakh hashtags.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

On October 10 an agreement has been reached in Moscow between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone for humanitarian purposes. However, minutes after the agreement entered into force Azerbaijan again launched attacks against Artsakh and till now continues violating the humanitarian truce.

