Russia doesn’t agree with Turkey’s position over Nagorno Karabakh, says FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Russian side doesn’t agree with the position of Ankara over Nagorno Karabakh, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview to the local radio stations.

“Turkey’s role in Karabakh: yes, we do not agree with the position voiced by Turkey, that was also expressed for several times by [Azerbaijani] President Aliyev, there is no secret here”, the Russian FM said.

He said they “cannot share the statements according to which the military solution of the conflict exists and is permissible”.

