Armenian Prime Minister to address the nation
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will address the nation today, he said on Facebook.
“Dear compatriots, I will address the nation at 14:00”, the PM said.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 13:20 Russia doesn’t agree with Turkey’s position over Nagorno Karabakh, says FM Lavrov
- 13:02 Lavrov calls for deployment of Russian military observers to Nagorno Karabakh to ensure ceasefire
- 12:52 Armenian Prime Minister to address the nation
- 12:49 Azerbaijan bombards town of Martakert with rocket-artillery and air strikes
- 11:52 CBA and AFI organize 6th Experts Group on Financial Inclusion Policy meeting and member training
- 11:27 Armenia records highest number of COVID-19 daily cases since spread of virus - 1058
- 11:09 Russian Defense Minister holds phone talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts
- 10:48 Artsakh shoots down SU-25 attack aircraft amid renewed Azerbaijani attacks
- 10:35 'Not a single missile, shell or bullet was fired on Azerbaijan'- Armenia on unprovoked Azeri strike
- 10:14 President of Artsakh to address video message in coming hours
- 09:38 Azerbaijan continues breaching ceasefire, launches rocket-artillery bombardment at Artsakh
- 08:30 European Stocks - 13-10-20
- 08:29 US stocks down - 13-10-20
- 08:28 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-10-20
- 08:27 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 13-10-20
- 08:26 Oil Prices Up - 13-10-20
- 08:06 Joe Biden calls on Trump Administration to “stop coddling Ankara” over Nagorno Karabakh
- 10.13-23:38 36 civilians die, 106 injured in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani aggression
- 10.13-23:28 Turkey instructs Baku not to stop military operations – Pashinyan
- 10.13-22:33 Recent days’ policy of Azerbaijan is taking photos with flags near some buildings– military official
- 10.13-22:20 Fierce clashes take place in the north, Azerbaijan has no significant achievement
- 10.13-21:30 Swiss political party sees genocidal intents in Nagorno Karabakh war
- 10.13-20:48 Turkey’s game is lethal, as Johnson well knows – The Times
- 10.13-20:41 Azerbaijan, Turkey attempting to create "Islamic State-2" – historian
- 10.13-19:51 Pashinyan highlights right to self-determination of nations talking with Dutch PM
