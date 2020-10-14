Azerbaijan bombards town of Martakert with rocket-artillery and air strikes

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military has bombarded the town of Martakert in Artsakh with rocket-artillery strikes and air force, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said.

“Azerbaijan continues violating the humanitarian ceasefire by once again targeting peaceful settlements and villages. In addition to firing rocket-artillery strikes at the town of Martkakert, the Azerbaijani forces also used air force in this direction today. The Defense Army units are taking appropriate countermeasures to suppress the attacks,” the Defense Ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan