Artsakh shoots down SU-25 attack aircraft amid renewed Azerbaijani attacks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Air Defense Forces of the Artsakh Defense Army have shot down an Azerbaijani SU-25 attack aircraft that was deployed by the Azeri military in the ongoing offensive on Artsakh, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

Despite the October 10 agreement on cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes, the Azeri armed forces have ignored the truce and launched renewed attacks on Artsakh from all directions.

