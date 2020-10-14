President of Artsakh to address video message in coming hours
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan will address a video message in coming hours, his spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said.
The President will address the message on his Facebook account.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
