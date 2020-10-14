Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

President of Artsakh to address video message in coming hours

President of Artsakh to address video message in coming hours

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan will address a video message in coming hours, his spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said.

The President will address the message on his Facebook account.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration