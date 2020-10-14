Azerbaijan continues breaching ceasefire, launches rocket-artillery bombardment at Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military are again violating the humanitarian truce and have launched intense rocket-artillery attacks in the morning of October 14 in the southern, south-eastern, northern and north-eastern directions of Artsakh, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

The Azeri bombardments are most intense in the south-eastern, northern and north-eastern sections.

The situation overnight October 13-14 was “relatively stable tense” with artillery battles taking place in individual sections of the frontline.

“The Defense Army units are taking appropriate countermeasures to thwart the Azerbaijani attacks in all directions of the frontline,” the Defense Ministry said.

