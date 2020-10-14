LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 October:

The price of aluminum up by 1.48% to $1847.00, copper price up by 0.44% to $6770.50, lead price up by 1.95% to $1829.00, nickel price up by 1.52% to $15257.00, tin price up by 0.60% to $18310.00, zinc price up by 0.92% to $2456.00, molybdenum price up by 2.92% to $19401.00, cobalt price stood at $33780.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.