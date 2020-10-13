36 civilians die, 106 injured in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani aggression

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS.The Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh has updated his second interim report on the Azerbaijani atrocities against Artsakh population, covering the new incidents and facts recorded from October 9 to 12.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the office of the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh, in particular, the report adds statistics on human and material losses, some data on the atrocities recorded in Hadrut on October 10, some evidence of crimes against servicemen and international legal analysis.

As of October 12, a total of 31 civilians have been killed - a little girl, 7 women and 23 men. 18 persons were killed in the yard of their houses (including the child and 5 women), 3 persons – in their work place, 10 persons- in public places of different settlements (central square, residential district, etc.). Deaths were recorded in Stepanakert (10 persons), Martuni (6 persons), Hadrut (6 person), Martakert (3 persons), in the village of Alashan (1 person), in the village of Zaglik (1 person), in the vicinity of the village of Mets Shen (1 person), in the Aygestan village of Askeran region (2 persons) and in Tigranakert – 1 person.

A total of about 106 people were wounded, of which 86 received serious injuries. 70 of them are male and 16 are female citizens.

45 of the wounded were injured in the immediate result of a shell blast at or near their houses, 6 –while being transported to a relatively safe place, 12 – in the work place and 23 – in other public places.

According to the verified data, in Stepanakert and adjacent to it places 36 civilians were wounded, in the town of Hadrut in Hadrut region – 5, in Taghaser village – 2, in Vardashat – 1, in Martuni regional center of Martuni region – 15, in Spitak Shen – 1, in Martakert town of Martakert region – 2, in the visinity of Maghavuz community – 6, in Nerkin Horatagh – 2, in Alashan – 3, in Mataghis – 1, in Karvachar town of Shahumyan region – 2 persons, in Shushi town – 3 persons, in Askeran town of Askeran region – 1 person, in Aygestan village – 2 persons, in the village of Shosh – 1 person, in the village of Hochants of Kashatagh region – 3 persons.

Since September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces have targeted more than 120 civilian settlements in the Republic of Artsakh. As a result, numerous infrastructure, public and private property damages have been recorded. In particular, based on preliminary data, more than 6700 immovable private property (residential houses, shops, etc.), more than 640 cars, about 1110 infrastructural, public and industrial facilities were seriously damaged.

4 civilians have been killed by Azerbaijani aggression in the Republic of Armenia.