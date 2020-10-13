Recent days’ policy of Azerbaijan is taking photos with flags near some buildings– military official

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan presented the policy of Azerbaijan in its war against Artsakh for the recent days. ARMENPRESS reports Hovhannisyan said that the policy was developed as a result of military failures.

‘’In the recent days the Azerbaijani armed forces has adopted the following policy – by carrying out rapid infiltrations by subversive- reconnaissance actions to settlements near the front line, they hover flags on various buildings and take photos, aiming to have some psychological impact on their, as well as our public. The reality is the following – following a long-term military operations, wasting the majority of the potential of their armed forces, having no significant advance or success in their attacks, it’s necessary to deliver such news to their public’’, Hovhannisyan said.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan added that during these days Azerbaijan managed to solve a military task of one regiment, using the3-4 army corps.

‘’By and large, the three or four Azeri army corps, which have made progress on the scale of a combat task for one regiment, have little to praise. Any foreign military expert will confirm my words. After this they have nothing to do but send subversive- reconnaissance groups to various settlements, take photos near some buildings and present them as the municipality of the village or the town’’, Hovhannisyan said.

Azerbaijan unleashed full-scale war against Artsakh on September 27, directly supported by Turkey and terrorist groups sent by Turkey to the conflict zone. Azerbaijan indiscriminately bombs cities and villages of Artsakh, killing and injuring numerous civilians, damaging infrastructures. So far Armenia has reported 525 military casualties. Azerbaijan keeps secret the number of casualties, but according to the Armenian side, Azerbaijan has suffered nearly 5000 casualties, including regular army servicemen and terrorists.

On October 10 Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire in Moscow, but Azerbaijan started violation of the ceasefire immediately after it was declared. Particularly, it continued bombing cities and launching attacks in the north-eastern and southern directions of the front line. Right now fighting continues nearby Hadrut city of Artsakh.

Azerbaijan is directly and overtly supported by Turkey, which has its F-16 fighter jets in Azerbaijan, as well as has sent thousands of jihadist terrorists to the region to fight against Armenian forces.

The ICRC said they will not start any humanitarian mission until the ceasefire on Azerbaijan-Artsakh contact line is fully respected.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan