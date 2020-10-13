Fierce clashes take place in the north, Azerbaijan has no significant achievement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Fierce clashes between Artsakh and Azerbaijan took place on October 13 in the northern direction of the contact line, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan told in a press conference.

‘’Today early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces launched large-scale offensive along almost the entire contact line in 3-4 directions, particularly fierce clashes took place in the northern direction. Following a large-scale bombardment, the adversary launched an offensive with the use of armored vehicles. Such fierce clashes were seldom during this war, maybe today took place the most fierce battle of the war. Our forces were able to repel the adversary, inflicting heavy losses’’, Hovhannisyan said.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan added that military operations in the other directions also continued, but without any significant achievement.

Azerbaijan unleashed full-scale war against ARtsakh on September 27, directly supported by Turkey and terrorist groups sent by Turkey to the conflict zone. Azerbaijan indiscriminately bombs cities and villages of Artsakh, killing and injuring numerous civilians, damaging infrastructures. So far Armenia has reported 525 military casualties. Azerbaijan keeps secret the number of casualties, but according to the Armenian side, Azerbaijan has suffered nearly 5000 casualties, including regular army servicemen and terrorists.

On October 10 Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire in Moscow, but Azerbaijan started violation of the ceasefire immediately after it was declared. Particularly, it continued bombing cities and launching attacks in the north-eastern and southern directions of the front line. Right now fighting continues nearby Hadrut city of Artsakh.

The ICRC said they will not start any humanitarian mission until the ceasefire on Azerbaijan-Artsakh contact line is fully respected.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan