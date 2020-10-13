YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The goal of Azerbaijan and Turkey is to create an "Islamic State-2" in the north of Iran, historian Aram Ananyan told ARMENPRESS.

‘’Judging from the information on the internet about the locations of the jihadist-terrorists, Azerbaijan is sparing no efforts to have large groups of jihadist-terrorists on the border with Iran. This cannot leave the regional countries unconcerned, because in the near future a very complicated problem can emerge in terms of turning those territories into another terroristic quasi state’’, Ananyan said.

According to him, the terroristic threat in the region becomes more and more obvious day by day. According to Ananyan, these developments are in the interests of not only of Azerbaijan, but also for Turkey, because a possible trouble spot is being created in a very sensitive region.

Aram Ananyan also referred to the call of the U.S. Department of State, urging Turkey to stop provocations in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea. Ananyan emphasizes that Turkish expansionist aspirations is not limited in the eastern direction, but includes the Aegean basin and is directed against the legitimate rights of friendly Greece.

‘’The position of the U.S. Department of State adequately describes the situation’’, he said.

Aram Ananyan emphasized the step of the EU member state Greece, which recalled its Ambassador from Azerbaijan.

According to Ananyan, Greece carried out a demarche and showed that Turkey is standing behind the military aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

‘’Greece is the 1st EU member state that, putting aside economic interests and other circumstances, demonstrates political courage to show value criterion in big politics’’, Ananyan said, hoping that other EU Member States will also take some measures, since a united foreign policy is a necessity. ‘’The present behavior of Turkey threatens at least two EU member states – Greece and Cyprus’’, Ananayan added.

According to the expert, this step of Greece was not addressed only to Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey, but was also an alarm for the European family that there are great chances that those developments in this region can pass to Europe like a spreading fire.

