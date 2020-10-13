Turkish pro-Kurdish forces demand clarification on sending mercenaries to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. MP representing the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey’s parliament Serpil Kemalbay sent an inquiry to the foreign mister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu over the sending of mercenaries and warplanes to Azerbaijan. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Alarabia.net, Kemalbay emphasized the importance of exposing the fact that Turkey sent 4000 Syrian militants to Azerbaijan from Afrin for 1800USD monthly payment.

Kemalbay also said it’s important to find out if it’s true that Turkish F-16 fighter jets and UAVs were used in the war against Armenia, noting that while various countries call for ceasefire, civilians die from both sides and Turkey continues supporting Azerbaijan.

Armenian military informed on September 29 that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet downed an Armenian SU-25 in the Armenian air space from the territory of Azerbaijan. The pilot did not survive. Turkish warplanes also coordinate the flights of UAVs.

