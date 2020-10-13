Armenian military industry making huge efforts for developing combat drones

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian military industrial companies are making all possible efforts for the production of attack and defense technologies, ARMENPRESS reports Minister of High-tech industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’During these days of the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression and the heroic resistance of the Defense Army the military industrial companies make huge efforts for remanufacturing the damaged military equipment, producing attack and defense technologies’’, he said, emphasizing that development of combat and surveillance drones is also a priority.

The Minister provided no details, but noted that the companies work 24 hours a day to be able to deliver the military products to the Armed Forces as soon as possible.

