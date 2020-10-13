Armenian President briefs Tajik counterpart on latest developments over Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to Emomali Rahmon on his re-election as President of Tajikistan, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian also briefed Emomali Rahmon on the latest developments over Nagorno Karabakh.

“As you know, after the call of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a joint statement was adopted as a result of the talks of the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Moscow on the cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes starting October 10. However, the ceasefire still is fragile and unstable. Violating its commitments Azerbaijan continues conducting military operations at different sections of the frontline. We hope the Azerbaijani side will remain committed to the observance of the ceasefire regime and the bloodshed in the Karabakh conflict zone will stop in coming days”.

