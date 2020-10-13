Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-10-20

YEREVAN, 13 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 October, USD exchange rate up by 1.34 drams to 490.99 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.80 drams to 578.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.37 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.87 drams to 640.64 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 118.37 drams to 30395.35 drams. Silver price up by 12.81 drams to 395.59 drams. Platinum price down by 72.07 drams to 13970.34 drams.