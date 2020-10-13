Estonia’s Armenian community holds peaceful march in support of Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community of Estonia held a peaceful march in Tallinn in support of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the organizers of the march told Armenpress.

“On September 27, Azerbaijan has initiated unprovoked hostilities against Armenia and Artsakh, planned well in advance, thoroughly and in coordination with Turkey.

On October 12, in order to stand for peace in Nagorno Karabakh, the Armenian community of Estonia has organized a peaceful march that took take place at 14:15 starting from the Armenian church and ending at Vabaduse väljak. The march was aimed to call for peace in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, as well as urge to stop terrorism and war crimes committed against the Armenian people living in Nagorno Karabakh who are fighting for their right to live in their historic lands and to exercise self-determination. The march was aimed to call for humanity to speak up and take action”, the organizers said in a statement.

The representatives of the Armenian community said they do not have any issues with Azerbaijani people, nor do they blame them. “We stand against the terroristic policies of Azerbaijani and Turkish governments and for peace in Nagorno Karabakh. The war on the Nagorno Karabakh border has been going on for 16 days leaving many casualties on both sides. Turkey is directly, politically, and militarily involved in the conflict in support of Azerbaijan against the Armenian people. The Artsakh Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to defend from the attacks. Armenians are fighting international terrorism for their very existence. Only international recognition of Artsakh can help against the destruction of a small nation, because only then will the legal mechanisms necessary to stabilize the situation come into force! But today, for the 16th day in a row, young boys, aged 18-20, are now sacrificing their lives for peace instead of enjoying life, they are dying in the name of peace and their motherland”, the statement added.

Photos by Mher Hambardzumyan